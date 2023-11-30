Athlete of the Week: Lawrence North’s Azavier Robinson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last season, the Lawrence North boys basketball team won 18 games, and expectations are even higher for the 4th-ranked Wildcats this year.

One key reason for that is junior guard Azavier Robinson. As a sophomore, Robinson averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and nearly 3 steals per game.

This year, he says he has been working hard to improve all facets of his game, including his shooting and defense. Those are two areas Azavier tells Sports 8 that colleges have highlighted for him to succeed at the next level. Robinson already has offers from numerous Division 1 programs and he says the recruiting can be a bit stressful at times, but he feels blessed to be in such a position.

As for this year at Lawrence North, Robinson is embracing his role as a team leader and working on being better in that area vocally. He loves this group of Wildcats that he grew up playing basketball with.

As a kid he attended Lawrence North basketball games on a regular basis and says it’s a dream come true being able to represent such a great program.