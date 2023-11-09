Search
Athlete of the Week: Noblesville’s Meredith Tippner

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Last month Noblesville won its second-straight soccer state championship with a 3-1 victory over Bloomington South.

In the championship match, junior Meredith Tippner scored the first Millers goal and assisted on the other two.

However, she’s not just a star on the pitch. Tippner also shines for the top-ranked Noblesville basketball team. In fact, less than 48 hours after that state championship, Meredith was in the gym for the first day of basketball practice.

Last season as a sophomore, Tippner averaged over 17 points and nine rebounds on a Millers team that went 21-4.

As she enters her third season on the basketball team, Tippner shares that she is embracing a leadership role on a team that has high expectations.

While soccer was her first love and is still a part of her, Meredith says basketball is her true passion.

