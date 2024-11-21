Athlete of the week: Pike’s Marley Jeffers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pike girls basketball is off to a 2-1 start to the season, and Marley Jeffers is a big reason for their early success.

Pike won their sectional last season and expectations are high once again.

In the Red Devils’ first game of the season, Jeffers went for 22 points, 21 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals in an overtime victory against Avon.

Jeffers has been playing basketball since 5th grade as part of the Pike youth basketball league, so being part of the Pike varsity team now is special to her.

“I love everything about Marley and her game,” Pike girls basketball coach Keith Hollins said. “It is her tenacious, the will to get the ball and every rebound, but she brings so much other things.”

Jeffers is leaning into more of a leadership role this season as well, with a younger Red Devils team this year.

“Marley has grown into a great leader,” Hollins said. “She is the mother of our team. When she speaks up, she lets people know when they’re wrong, even though she holds herself accountable. She holds herself to a higher standard.”

“Everyone wants to be a leader that everyone listens to, but I think I’m a leader that people just kind of follow what I do, because if I do something right, people will just kind of gravitate to what I’m doing,” Jeffers said.

Despite the hot start to the season, there are still things that Jeffers is looking to add to her game.

“Definitely want to get more expanded outside the post and the block of course,” Jeffers said. “I want to expand my game so I can be more of a threat in the outer lanes and the inner lanes, and it can also bring more opportunities for my teammates to score.”

Pike gets back to the court on Saturday for a neutral site game against Cincinnati Taft (Ohio) at Warren Central.

For more on Jeffers, watch the video above.