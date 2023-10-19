Athlete of the Week: Shortridge’s Frederick Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday night, the Shortridge football team opens postseason play on the road in a class 4A sectional game against Roncalli. One key figure for the Blue Devils in that matchup will be junior Frederick Johnson.

Johnson, who was named a team captain, excels in multiple positions for Shortridge. His primary role is at defensive back, and Frederick admits that is his favorite position to play. However, he is also turning heads as a kick returner.

On the season, Johnson is averaging over 35 yards per kick return and has scored three return touchdowns in just eight games.

In addition, due to injuries on the team, Frederick has also filled in for the Blue Devils at wide receiver.

In the spring, Johnson runs multiple track events and competes in the long jump. He says track is definitely something that helps him on the football field.

Head coach Jovan McCray praises Johnson’s work on the field, in the classroom, and as a team leader by example. McCray feels Johnson has the ability to play defensive back at the next level, and that Frederick’s success as a kick returner is helping people take notice of him on defense as well.