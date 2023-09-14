Athlete of the Week: Westfield junior Addi Kooi

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – As the girls golf state tournament gets underway, one of the teams to watch is Westfield. The Rocks enter the postseason ranked 4th in the state, and one key reason for the team’s success is junior Addi Kooi.

Kooi only started playing golf three and an half years ago, picking up the sport during the pandemic. She jokingly tells News 8, she felt a little left out when her dad and brother would hit the links, so she started playing and fell in love with the sport.

Kooi, who also plays tennis at Westfield, has enjoyed a strong junior season with the Rocks golf team. She won both the Hamilton County Championship as well as the State Preview. Those performances come off of a state finals appearance last fall where Kooi finished tied for 4th individually.

For Kooi and the Westfield team, the quest for a state championship begins Monday with sectional play at Pebble Brook Golf Club.