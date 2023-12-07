Athlete of the Week: Zionsville’s Emma Haan

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After the graduation of a strong senior class that included last year’s Indiana Miss Basketball, Laila Hull, it was clear that Zionsville girls basketball would look quite different this season.

Despite a different team, the high expectations remain for the Eagles. A big reason for those expectations is the play of senior guard Emma Haan.

Haan leads Zionsville in scoring at 14 points per game, and also averages 3 rebounds, 2 assists and over one steal per game. Over the summer she committed to play collegiately at the University of Vermont.

As one of four seniors on the team this year, Haan says she is working to become a stronger vocal leader within the program as well as improve her game.