Athlete of the week: Zionsville’s Maguire Mitchell

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville boys basketball is led by senior Maguire Mitchell. Mitchell is leading the team in scoring at over 17 points per game.

His coach J.R. Howell said what makes him such a good player is his ability to score at all three levels.

Mitchell started as a sophomore on the varsity team and was immediately their best defender. Now, he’s their go-to scorer.

Mitchell is born and raised in Zionsville and cares a lot about the basketball program and the community.

“It means the world to me,” Mitchell said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. When I was younger, I looked up to the varsity team here.”

Mitchell wants to have the same effect on the younger kids now and continue to be a good role model for them.

Mitchell also just committed to play at IU Indy in college.

“It truly is special,” he said. “I have a big family, so they’re going to be at all of my home games there too and they’re really excited for me.”

Howell is also happy that he stayed close so that he can go to games.

Howell also said that Mitchell is a great kid and a great representation for the type of players and people they want in the program. He added that Mitchell has a lot of school spirit and would paint his chest and get the student section riled up for football games.

Mitchell and Zionsville (1-3) get back in action on Friday when they host Lawrence Central.

For more on Maguire Mitchell, watch the video above.