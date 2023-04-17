Ben Davis basketball big man commits to Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ben Davis High School senior Zane Doughty announced on social media Sunday that he will continue his basketball career at Ball State University.

The 6’9″ forward / center made the following post about the commitment:

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Ball State University!!! I couldn’t have done it without God, Family, Coach’s, and everyone who has supported me in my career!!! #ChirpChirp @BallStateMBB pic.twitter.com/eoQgR33Gaf — Zane Doughty (@DoughtyZane) April 16, 2023

He previously was committed to Valparaiso, before decommitting from the Beacons.

Doughty averaged 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this past season.

His performance helped the Giants capture the IHSAA 4A State Championship. Ben Davis finished with a perfect 33-0 record.

Doughty is one of six finalists for the 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award.