Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Ben Davis community remembers Priscilla Dillow

Ben Davis remembers Priscilla Dillow

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ben Davis High School and the Giants community is remembering one of its own after the passing of Priscilla Dillow.

Dillow died last week at the age of 80. She was a 1961 graduate of Ben Davis. She returned to the school and served as a teacher, coach, assistant athletic director, assistant principal and athletic director before retiring in 2002 after 37 years in education.

Dillow was the the first female athletic director at Ben Davis and the first female member of the IHSAA board of directors. She also coached the 1979 Giants to a volleyball state championship.

Her contributions to serve girls and women in sport continue to be felt to this day.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Zone Extra: February 29,...
High School - The Zone /
Athlete of the week: Cathedral’s...
High School - The Zone /
What Xavier Johnson’s return to...
College Basketball /
Josef Newgarden helps unveil 2024...
Motorsports /
Caitlin Clark to enter WNBA...
Indiana Fever /
NFL Combine kicks off at...
Sports /
Caitlin Clark’s 33-point game moves...
Sports /
Taylor puts up 17 in...
College Basketball /