Ben Davis community remembers Priscilla Dillow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ben Davis High School and the Giants community is remembering one of its own after the passing of Priscilla Dillow.

Dillow died last week at the age of 80. She was a 1961 graduate of Ben Davis. She returned to the school and served as a teacher, coach, assistant athletic director, assistant principal and athletic director before retiring in 2002 after 37 years in education.

Dillow was the the first female athletic director at Ben Davis and the first female member of the IHSAA board of directors. She also coached the 1979 Giants to a volleyball state championship.

Her contributions to serve girls and women in sport continue to be felt to this day.