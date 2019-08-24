Best tweets from week 1 of The Zone

High School - The Zone

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(WISH Photo/Emma Hall)

Take a look at some of the best tweets from The Zone’s first week of high school football. News 8 had the most highlights from the most games in the state!

Do you have footage you want to share? Simply use the #TheZone8 and tag WISH-TV on Twitter!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: