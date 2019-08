INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at some of the best tweets from The Zoneโ€™s second week of high school football. News 8 had the most highlights from the most games in the state!

hey @ACwishtv we drove all the way to cincinnati tonight for our dogs… name a more dedicated student section… iโ€™ll wait @studentsbhs #TheZone8 #WeWantTheBanner pic.twitter.com/KHUVhyWJHA — lindsay (@lindsay6465) August 31, 2019

Wonderful job by the Guerin Catholic Student Section! The best 12th man that any high school football program could ask for. #TheZone8 #wewantthebanner @GCHS_Athletics @GuerinCatholic @ACwishtv pic.twitter.com/O5SQea0BtU — GC Ministry Life (@GCMinistryLife) August 31, 2019

The @GuerinCatholic students were the winners of the FIRST #TheZone8 banner back in 2015. Now they have their eyes set on the 2019 BANNER!@ACwishtv / @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/8Ylvl8FMrg — DeSherion McBroom (@dvo_maximus) August 30, 2019

