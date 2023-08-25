Bishop Chatard’s Riley Kinnett starts season with explosive game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back in the Hoosier State. Bishop Chatard’s running back Riley Kinnett wasted no time making a statement in Week 1 against Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School.

“Riley is special because he sees things that other guys don’t,” said Rob Doyle, head coach of the Bishop Chatard Trojans.

The first game of Kinnett’s senior season didn’t start how he wanted when he lost the ball on the third play of the night. However, it was that first quarter fumble that accelerated him to history.

“I knew that my teammates needed me. They were counting on me,” said Kinnett. “I’m a leader. I knew that I couldn’t let that get me down because everyone was counting on me, and it was my duty to step up put that behind me and not let that get me down.”

Put it behind him he did. Kinnett finished the best game of his career with 321 yards and four touchdowns.

“The environment was really good,” said Kinnett with a smile. “We were all very excited. It was great to be back out there with them.”

“He just makes us better all across the board,” said Doyle. “He’s smart. He’s a captain, doesn’t say much, but the kid’s reliant. He’s also super quick. Side-to-side, he has great agility, and guys who can make those jump cuts like you see in the NFL, those guys can really make a difference at the high school level.”

The road hasn’t been easy for Kinnett. Wrist surgery cost him half of his junior season. His first game back was the 3A state championship in Lucas Oil Stadium, where he scored two touchdowns and helped the Trojans win their 16th state title.

“It was something that I never experienced before,” Kinnett said. “It’s hard to put into words. It was incredible.”

“We weren’t running the ball that well, and I had him out the first quarter,” recalled Doyle. “He had this big cast on. As soon as he came into the game, it was a whole different team, He scored two touchdowns, [had] really great runs, and really made the difference for us.”

Eight months later, Kinnett is still putting the rest of the state on notice.

“I think it sends a message that although we’re a small school, we’re gonna put up a fight and be ready,” Kinnett said. “We’re gonna work together and keep pushing it the entire game and never let up on the gas.”

Punching the gas to try for a 17th state championship.