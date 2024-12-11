Brebeuf’s Maverick Geske commits to IU

Brebeuf quarterback Maverick Geske is the athlete of the week on The Zone Extra on October 10, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brebeuf Jesuit quarterback Maverick Geske committed to Indiana.

Geske led the state of Indiana in passing yards by over 800 yards this season. He threw for 4,039 yards and over 360 yards per game.

He threw for 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Geske helped lead Brebeuf to an 8-3 record, their most amount of wins since 2021. They also had five games with more than 50 points, including an 83 point outburst against Terre Haute South.

This is the second straight season that IU has landed a quarterback recruit from the state of Indiana. Last season, they got Tyler Cherry from Center Grove. He was third in the state in passing yards in 2023. Geske was right behind him in 4th in 2023.