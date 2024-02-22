Brownsburg baseball coach keeps same goals each season since 2018

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — As the weather warms up, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming baseball season.

In case you’ve missed it, all winter long, I’ve been previewing the upcoming high school baseball season. I’ve spoken with coaches from a number of schools across central Indiana and now it’s time to focus on the Brownsburg Bulldogs.

I spoke with the head coach, Dan Roman, who has high hopes for the upcoming season.

Roman said, “My goals are the same every year, to be as competitive as possible and to develop my team into one that can rely and depend on each other in terms of creating a family atmosphere.”

The Bulldogs play in the stacked Hoosier Crossroads Conference and were 16-11 last season. They’ve been putting in the work to prepare for the spring season.

“In my 27 years as head coach, I’ve never seen weather like we’re having, nor have I had a field be in such great shape so early. So, our limited contact period is 2 hours per day, two days per week with all the conditioning (and) lifting needed. And, we’re certainly utilizing the weather to get outside, which is invaluable.”

Roman has an impressive resume that dates back to his playing days at Indiana State University, where he was the starting shortstop on the squad that went to the College World Series in 1986. A year later, he was drafted by the Yankees, played minor league ball and eventually began coaching.

Roman took over the Brownsburg program in 2018 after head coaching stints at Lawrence Central, where he won a state championship, and Carmel.

Roman knows that Brownsburg is a Hendricks County town with a rich baseball tradition, having gone to the Little League World Series and producing several major league players.

“I believe it starts with a couple of legendary baseball coaches, Wayne Johnson and Craig Moore. They laid the foundation here in Brownsburg as an outstanding baseball community. Their legacy is a difficult one to match.”

Roman also points to plans for a new baseball complex as a way to keep the tradition going. “Yes, finally a new multifield facility. It’s been a long time coming and Arbuckle Park has been fantastic. But, it’s time for a new, exciting change.”

He said some players to keep an eye on this spring include seniors Jake Hoover and Caden Dougherty and juniors Colin McNeer, Drew Jennings, Jackson Wagner and Luke Albrecht.