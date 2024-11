Brownsburg football wins first state title in nearly 40 years

The Brownsburg Bulldogs earlier this month (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Brownsburg High School football team won the program’s first state championship since 1985 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (13-1) beat Westfield (12-2) by the final score of 22-17 in a thriller.

This story will be updated.