Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Brownsburg, New Pal maintain top spots in high school football poll

Brownsburg played at Fishers in Week 5 on September 20, 2024. The Brownsburg Bulldogs leap-frogged Plainfield to take the top spot in the AP's Indiana High School Football poll for the week ending Oct. 1, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 8, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

  1. Brownsburg (11) (7-0) 238 (1).
  2. Crown Point (1) (7-0) 194 (3).
  3. Westfield (6-1) 194 (2).
  4. Lawrence North (7-0) 186 (6).
  5. Indianapolis Cathedral (4-2) 134 (7).
  6. Warren Central (6-1) 92 (4).
  7. Center Grove (5-2) 78 (5).
  8. Columbus North (6-1) 62 (T-10).
  9. Hamilton Southeastern (5-2) 62 (8).
  10. Elkhart (6-1) 52 (9).

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20, Lawrence Central 8.

Class 5A

  1. Concord (11) (6-0) 238 (1).
  2. Lafayette Jeff (7-0) 208 (2).
  3. Merrillville (1) (6-1) 198 (3).
  4. Decatur Central (4-2) 128 (6).
  5. Bloomington North (6-1) (4).
  6. Plainfield (6-1) 122 (5).
  7. East Central (5-2) 112 (T-7).
  8. Castle (6-1) 108 (9).
  9. Valparaiso (4-3) 34 (T-7).
  10. Chesterton (5-2) 28 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 14, Bloomington South 4, Floyd Central 2.

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (11) (6-0) 236 (1).
  2. Martinsville (7-0) 214 (2).
  3. Indianapolis Chatard (1) (6-1) 188 (3).
  4. East Noble (6-1) 188 (T-7)
  5. Leo (6-1) 128 (T-7)
  6. Mishawaka (5-2) 78 (4).
  7. Brebeuf (5-2) 74 (NR).
  8. Columbia City (6-1) 68 (5).
  9. Hanover Central (6-1) 44 (NR)
  10. Roncalli (3-3) 38 (T-10).

Others receiving votes: Danville 28, Evansville Reitz 26, Logansport 16, Yorktown 8, Culver Academy 4, Greenfield 2, New Prairie 2, Northview 2.

Class 3A

  1. Ev. Memorial (12) (7-0) 240 (1).
  2. Mississinewa (7-0) 184 (3).
  3. Heritage Hills (6-1) 182 (2).
  4. Garrett (7-0) 150 (4).
  5. Lawrenceburg (6-1) 122 (5).
  6. Ev. Mater Dei (6-1) 108 (8)
  7. Maconaquah (7-0) 78 (9).
  8. Gibson Southern (5-2) 72 (7).
  9. Cascade (7-0) 50 (NR).
  10. Ft. Wayne Luers (5-2) 50 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Knox 22, Griffith 20, W. Noble 20, Hamilton Heights 10, Heritage 8, Northwestern 4, Southridge 4, Tippecanoe Valley 2, Batesville 2.

Class 2A

  1. Brownstown (7) (7-0) 228 (1).
  2. Lafayette Catholic (5) (6-0) 220 (2).
  3. Indianapolis Lutheran (6-1) 198 (T-3).
  4. Western Boone (7-0) 158 (T-3)
  5. North Posey (6-1) 132 (6).
  6. Adams Central (6-1) 110 (7).
  7. Heritage Christian (6-1) 84 (9).
  8. Paoli (7-0) 58 (8).
  9. South Vermillion (7-0) 32 (NR).
  10. Triton Central (5-2) 26 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Bluffton 24, Linton 20, Northeastern 18, Monrovia 10, Rochester 8.

Class 1A

  1. N. Judson (12) (7-0) 240 (1).
  2. Providence (6-0) 206 (2).
  3. Carroll (Flora) (7-0) 192 (3).
  4. Madison-Grant (7-0) 174 (4).
  5. North Decatur (6-1) 142 (5).
  6. Springs Valley (6-1) 106 (6).
  7. South Putnam (5-2) 84 (7).
  8. Pioneer (6-1) 76 (8).
  9. Frontier (6-0) 46 (NR).
  10. Triton (5-2) 32 (10).

Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 10, Milan 6, Tri 4, North Miami 2

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana State Police celebrates dog’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD seeks info on homicide...
Crime Watch 8 /
Día de Muertos events return...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Tampa teacher with ties to...
Weather Stories /
14-year-old boy drove vehicle in...
Local News /
Helping kids with hip dysplasia
Health Spotlight /
Federal jury convicts former New...
Crime Watch 8 /
Why ‘new’ Fever president believes...
Indiana Fever /