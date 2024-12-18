Brownsburg’s John Hart named Colts HS Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brownsburg High School football head coach John Hart has been named the Colts Coach of the Year.

Hart led Brownsburg to their first state championship since 1985 in 2024. The Bulldogs were 13-1 in 2024, with their lone loss coming in the last week of the regular season against Hamilton Southeastern.

Brownsburg went on quite the run to win the state championship, winning all five playoff games by one score. In the sectional championship, they came back from down 35-7 to beat Ben Davis. They also beat undefeated Lawrence North in the regional championship.

They beat Westfield 22-17 in the state championship, their second time beating the Shamrocks in the 2024 season.

Hart became the first head coach in Indiana high school football history to win a state championship with three different schools after winning with Brownsburg in 2024. He previously won with Evansville Reitz (2007) and Warren Central (2009).

Hart has coached Brownsburg for nine seasons and has a record of 82-19 with the Bulldogs. Outside of the state championship run in 2024, he also won sectional championships in 2021 and 2022.

Hart is now nominated for the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award. There will be two finalists selected, one from the AFC and NFC. Both finalists are invited to the Pro Bowl Games and the Super Bowl.

The winner will be given a $10,000 prize and a $15,000 grant for their football program from the NFL Foundation. The other nominees will be given a $1,000 prize and an invitation to the Pro Bowl Games.