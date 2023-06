Cathedral football to play season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Cathedral High School football program will begin its 2023 regular season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The school posted on Twitter Tuesday that the Fighting Irish will play Lafayette Jeff on Friday, Aug. 18 inside the Colts stadium.

The Fighting Irish football team is headed to Lucas Oil Stadium! ☘️🏈 Cathedral will kick off the 2023 season against Lafayette Jeff on August 18th. GO IRISH!@gochsathletics | @CathedralFBall pic.twitter.com/qhEKFK9u9b — Cathedral HS (@GoCathedral) June 20, 2023

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. EDT.

Last season, Cathedral advanced to the IHSAA 6A semi-state round of the playoffs. The Fighting Irish finished the year with a 10-2 overall record.