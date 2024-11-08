Rake’s Take: Undefeated Lawrence North takes on Cathedral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football, and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins “Daybreak” to break down the “Game of the Week.”

It’s Sectional Championship Week and undefeated Lawrence North takes on Cathedral.

“This is a rematch of last year’s sectional championship game, which Cathedral won. Lawrence North, frankly, is a much more experienced team, maybe more the favorite compared to what they were last year.”

Rake’s take on Lawrence North

“From the Lawrence North perspective: people should know the names by now. We’ve covered them so much. Zane Moore, who had four rushing touchdowns last week. Tanner Aspeslet, who has been really good as the quarterback. Davion Chandler, going to play at Indiana University as a wide receiver. Monshun Sales, just a sophomore; he is a major Division 1 talent. It’s an explosive LN offense. It is a very quick LN defense. Can they stand up to the running attack of Cathedral?”

Rake’s take on Cathedral

“Cathedral last year when they won this game was about what they did on the ground. The star running back was Jalen Bonds. Jalen was set to come back this year. He’s been hurt. He’s going to come back at some point in time. Might that be this evening? If not a young man named Xavier Dangerfield that has over 1,000 yards rushing and is averaging over six yards to carry.”

Rake says a big part of the story for Cathedral has been the quarterback play of Cameron Koers. Koers

“Now, he has been solid — 12 touchdowns 8 interceptions — but the biggest question mark Cathedral had this year was at quarterback because they graduated the program’s all-time leading passer, Danny O’Neil, who has started games as a freshman at San Diego State this year. So, the fact that Cathedral has been as good as they have been on offense — for example, they beat Center Grove 49 – 45 back in week seven. It tells me the Irish are what they are every year, really good, and it’s going to be a tough out tonight.”

Watch the full interview to hear his advice on what other games to keep an eye on this Friday.

