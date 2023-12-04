Center Grove baseball star Noah Coy talks about his commitment to Notre Dame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– When I first moved to Indianapolis in 2007, all I heard was “Indiana is a basketball state.”

Don’t get me wrong. Amateur basketball in the Hoosier state is fantastic.

But as I became more ingrained in the community, it became abundantly clear to me that Indiana has some of the best baseball in the Midwest. Case in point, in November, almost 200 high school baseball players signed national letters of intent to play at the next level.

Aside from my on-air work here at WISH-TV, I am going to highlight some of the top ball players in the Hoosier state here on WISHTV.com.

With that said, we take a closer look at Noah Coy, a Notre Dame commit and a two-sport star at Center Grove High School.

Coy said about talent in the Hoosier state, “It’s hard to ignore Indiana baseball when you have a guy like Max Clark go so high in the draft. Then our 2024 class has a huge number of Power Five players and some guys that could get drafted. I think we kind of realized this class was pretty special when we played in the PBR Future Games and beat teams from Texas, California and Georgia.”

Coy is a 5-feet 11-inch and 170-pound infielder who hit .370 in his junior year. He will join a talented group of Notre Dame commits, including fellow Indiana natives Cam Sullivan, Jayce Lee and RJ Cromartie.

“From the first call I had with the coaching staff, I knew it was the team I wanted to play for. The entire staff made me feel welcomed and wanted. On top of that, a degree and experience at Notre Dame is second to none,” Coy said.

Coy who played travel baseball with the Indiana Bulls and the Canes Midwest organizations, started getting the attention of college coaches in his freshman year and got his first NCAA Division 1 offers in the fall of his sophomore year.

“I had always played pretty high-level travel baseball, but I think it really started to hit me late in my freshman year that I could play at the next level. I knew that my growth physically and as a player was not close to being done, and I was starting to be able to compete with the higher-level players. I’ve had some really good role models at Center Grove who brought me in and showed me what it would take to play at the next level.”

Coy just wrapped his senior season on the gridiron, becoming Center Grove’s leading wide receiver in the school’s history in catches, receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns.

“There were always thoughts of playing football, for sure, and playing for Center Grove was really a special experience. I’ve never really had a favorite sport, and I told myself I would continue to play both until the day comes where that isn’t realistic. But I love baseball, and as I grew older, I began to realize that baseball might be the better option for me longevity-wise.”

With football and his college commitment in the rearview mirror, Coy said he’s focused on helping Center Grove make it back to Victory Field and competing for a Indiana High School Athletic Association state championship.

“In the long run, it would be great to get a chance to play professionally, but, in the near term, I just need to get to Notre Dame and work as hard as I can to get on the field, contribute and be a great teammate. Just keep trying to do the right things and see what God has in store for me.”