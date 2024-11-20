Central Indiana guide to semi-state round of HS football playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is nearing an end, with just two more weeks remaining. But the excitement continues, with semi-state week coming up on Friday night.

There are six matchups featuring central Indiana teams with a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium for the IHSAA State Championship on the line.

WISH-TV will have highlights from all six central Indiana games on ‘The Zone,’ starting at 11:08 p.m. on Friday night.

Class 6a

Crown Point at Westfield (7:30 p.m.)

Crown Point is the last undefeated team in 6A and have won all three of their playoff games by at least two touchdowns. They pitched two shutouts in the sectional round and just beat Carroll 38-21. Westfield (11-1) has been almost as dominant in the playoffs and has won all three of their playoff games by at least two touchdowns as well.

Brownsburg at Center Grove (7 p.m.)

Brownsburg has played in five straight one score games and has won four of them. They came back from a 35-7 deficit against Ben Davis in the sectional championship to win 38-35 and are coming off a one point win against previously undefeated Lawrence North. Center Grove finished the regular season at just 5-4, but has found themselves in the semi-state round for the seventh straight season.

Click here for the full 6A bracket.

Class 5A

Decatur Central at Bloomington South (7 p.m.)

It’s a rematch of the semi-state game from last year, which Decatur Central won 24-12. Bloomington South has won four straight games and beat Castle 28-21 in the regional championship. Decatur Central has won eight straight games and beat East Central in the regional championship.

The winner of this game will play the winner of Merrillville at Warsaw. Click here for the full 5A bracket.

Class 4A

Martinsville at New Palestine (7 p.m.)

Both teams were ranked in the top three in 4A at the end of the regular season. Martinsville won its first regional championship since 1996, beating Evansville Reitz 35-28. New Palestine is still undefeated at 12-0 and are playing in their second straight semi-state game. They lost last season to East Central.

The winner will play the winner of Mishawaka at East Noble in the state championship. Click here for the full 4A bracket.

Class 3A

Central Indiana does not have any teams still playing in 3A. The semi-state matchups are Garrett at Fort Wayne Luers and Batesville at Heritage Hills. Click here for the full 3A bracket.

Class 2A

Linton at Lutheran (7:30 p.m.)

Lutheran has been dominant in their first season playing in 2A. Through four games in the state tournament, they have not allowed more than seven points in a game. They beat Lapel 35-0 in the regional championship. Lutheran is looking for their fourth straight state championship appearance, having won three straight titles. Linton is 11-2 and on an eight game winning streak. They beat Brownstown Central 22-21 in the regional championship to win their second regional in three seasons.

The winner will play the winner of Adams Central at Andrean in the state championship. Click here for the full 2A bracket.

Class 1A

South Putnam at Providence (7 p.m.)

South Putnam has won nine straight games and is coming off a dominant 60-19 win in the regional championship against Sheridan. It was South Putnam’s first regional championship since 2002.

The winner will play the winner of South Adams at North Judson in the state championship. Click here for the full 1A bracket.

In addition to the highlights from the six central Indiana games, ‘The Zone’ will announce the winner of the 2024 The Zone Banner championship given to the best student section in central Indiana. Brownsburg and Fishers are the two finalists for the award.

