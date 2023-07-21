Colts announce matchups for annual Horseshoe Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have announced matchups for their annual Horseshoe Classic.

This year’s high school football games will be Aug. 18 in Lucas Oil Stadium:

6 p.m., Lafayette Jeff vs. Cathedral.

8:30 p.m., Noblesville vs. Mount Vernon.

The south and east gates at the downtown Indianapolis stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found online.

Parking will be available in the South Lot of the stadium for $10 per vehicle and $40 per fan bus.

“The Horseshoe Classic is a part of the team’s ongoing partnership with the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its support of football at all levels,” according to a news release.