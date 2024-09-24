Colts name Indiana high school ‘Coach of the Week’ for week 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that Mississinewa High School football head coach Kyle Buresh has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week for week five of the high school football season.

Buresh’s Mississinewa Indians improved to 5-0 on the season after beating Alexandria 57-0 on Friday night. In fact, it was the program’s fifth straight shutout to open up the season.

So far, Mississinewa has outscored its opponents 208-0.

Mississinewa hopes to keep finding that success this Friday when it hosts Blackford Bruins. The Bruins are 2-3 on the season and are coming off a 49-0 loss to Eastbrook this past Friday.

Buresh is in his fifth season as the program’s head coach.

The Colts also recognized the following nine coaches as “honorable mentions” for this week’s Colts/NFL Coach of the Week award:

Region 1 – Bill Marshall (Valparaiso)

Region 2 – Craig Koehler (Concord)

Region 3 – Alex Stewart (East Noble)

Region 4 – Brian Nay (Lafayette Central Catholic)

Region 6 – John Hart (Brownsburg)

Region 7 – Matt Geske (Brebeuf Jesuit)

Region 8 – Ryan Cole (Centerville)

Region 9 – Terry Riggs (Forest Park)

Region 10 – Steve Stirn (North Decatur)

This is the 25th year that the Colts “are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout Indiana.”

The following coaches have each been named previous award winners this season:

Week 1 – Chris DePew (Garrett)

Week 2 – Keith Kinder (Mishawaka)

Week 3 – Tim Able (Triton Central)

Week 4 – Brian Dugger (Martinsville)

Week 5 – Kyle Buresh (Mississinewa)

According to the Colts, “coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.”

All high school football head coaches in the state are eligible for the weekly award.

“At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What’s more, Corteva Agriscience will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund. Certor Sports will issue a $1,000 helmet credit to each winning program’s athletic department,” according to the Colts.

