Decatur Central football coach wins Colts Coach of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After winning the first state championship in school history, Decatur Central’s Kyle Enright was named the Colts Coach of the Week.

The Hawks defeated Warsaw 38-24 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in the 5A state championship.

Decatur Central made the comeback from losing in the state championship last season to state champions this season. In 2023, they lost to Fort Wayne Snider 33-6.

“Man, these kids are so resilient,” Enright said postgame after beating Warsaw. “So proud of these young men. They walked off the field here 367 days ago, red ribbons around their neck and you could see the passion in their eyes to get back here. They trained their butts off. They were disciplined. They did it for each other. Just so proud of a group of young men with a target on their back all year to get here and get it done.”

It was Enright’s first state championship victory. He joined his father Dave Enright as the fifth father-son duo to coach their team to state championships in Indiana.

Dave coached Hamilton Southeastern to a 1A state championship in 1981.

Decatur Central won 10 straight games to finish the season after starting the year 1-2.

