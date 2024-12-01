Decatur Central wins first football state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ultimate comeback is complete.

After losing to Fort Wayne Snider 33-6 in the 2023 IHSAA 5A state title game, Decatur Central returned to Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday prepared to avenge that runner-up finish. They did that in dominant fashion.

The Hawks won their first football state championship trophy after defeating Warsaw Community, 38-24.

“Man, these kids are so resilient,” Hawks head coach Kyle Enright said postgame. “So proud of these young men. They walked off the field here 367 days ago, red ribbons around their neck and you could see the passion in their eyes to get back here. They trained their butts off. They were disciplined. They did it for each other. Just so proud of a group of young men with a target on their back all year to get here and get it done.”

Decatur Central’s defense was a disruptive demon, forcing five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Hawks quarterback Bo Polston impressively led the Decatur Central offense. The junior and Toledo commit finished with completing 12 of 17 passes for 147 yards, two touchdowns and only one interception. Most of those yards coming by way of receiver Kasmir Hicks, who caught six of his seven targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hawks didn’t just do damage in the air, but dominated the ground, as well. Junior running back Fa’Rel Carter led the way for Decatur Central with 170 yards and three touchdowns.

The win is not only the first for Decatur Central’s football program but also its head coach Kyle Enright. The son of legendary high school coach Dave Enright, Kyle joins his father as an Indiana state champion. Dave led Hamilton Southeastern to a 1A title in 1981. The two Enrights become just the fifth father-son duo to coach their teams to state championships.

This is Decatur Central’s third state championship for the entire athletic department. Baseball won the Hawks their first in 2008, while softball followed that up with a title in 2018.