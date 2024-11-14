Eighteen central Indiana football teams competing for regional titles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a crazy week of IHSAA Sectional Championships in high school football, and it set up what should be an exciting regional championship week.

Two reigning state champions from Indianapolis are still playing this week, while the reigning champion in 6A, Ben Davis, blew a 35-7 lead against Brownsburg in the sectional championship.

Here are all the central Indiana teams that are still competing for a state championship.

Class 6A

There are three Indianapolis area matchups in 6A this week.

Westfield at Fishers – The Hoosiers Crossroads opponents will meet for the second time this season. Westfield won 46-12 at Fishers earlier this season. Fishers won their sectional by beating their rival Hamilton Southeastern. They beat HSE twice this season, the first time they’ve done that since 2017. Westfield beat Zionsville in their sectional championsihp.

Lawrence North at Brownsburg – Brownsburg pulled off a crazy comeback against Ben Davis in the sectional championship, coming back from a 35-7 deficit. Lawrence North is the lone 6A team to still be undefeated. The two teams have not played since 2017, which Lawrence North won.

Center Grove at Warren Central – Center Grove cruised to the regionals, outscoring their sectional opponents 124-21. Warren Central was just as dominant, as they did not allow a point in their two sectional games. Warren Central is looking for their revenge from last year’s regional, which Center Grove won 14-0.

Click here for the full 6A bracket.

Class 5A

East Central at Decatur Central – Decatur Central got past their conference foe Plainfield in the sectional championship, beating them for the second time of the season. Decatur Central looks to win their second straight regional championship against East Central, who won the 4A championship in 2023 and is playing their first season in 5A.

Castle at Bloomington South – Bloomington South avenged their loss to their rival Bloomington North in the sectional championship. They’re looking to win their second straight regional championship. This is a rematch of the 2022 regional championship, which Castle won.

Click here for the full 5A bracket.

Class 4A

New Palestine at Bishop Chatard – The Dragons still carry an undefeated record at 11-0. They’re playing in their fourth straight regional, which they’re 1-2 in. Chatard is coming off a 28-24 win against Roncalli and looking to continue their road to their third straight state championship. The two teams have not played since the regional championship in 2013, which New Palestine won.

Evansville Reitz at Martinsville – Martinsville is having one of their best seasons in history, having won double digit games for the first time since 1996, which is also the last year they won a sectional championship.

Click here for the full 4A bracket.

Class 3A

Fort Wayne Luers at Maconaquah – Maconaquah is still undefeated, heading into the regional at 12-0. They play Fort Wayne Luers for the first time since 2003.

Tri-West at Batesville – Tri-West won their second straight sectional, beating Guerin Catholic. They’re looking for their first regional championship since 2021.

Click here for the full 3A bracket.

Class 2A

Lutheran at Lapel – Lutheran is having no issues in their first season in 2A so far, as the breezed through the sectional without allowing more than seven points in a game. The two teams have played seven times since since 2010, with Lutheran winning every time.

Eastern at Adams Central – Eastern is on a seven game win streak and looking to continue their historical run in the playoffs.

Brownstown Central at Linton – Linton has won seven straight game and won their second sectional in their past three years.

Click here for the full 2A bracket.

Class 1A

Sheridan at South Putnam – Sheridan won their third straight sectional championship last week. They’ll now look to win their second straight regional championship. Sheridan and South Putnam last played in the 2016 sectional, which Sheridan won.

Click here for the full 1A bracket.

