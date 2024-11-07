Athlete of the week: Monrovia’s Emery Newlin

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) — Monrovia football had itself a great regular season. They tied for first place in the Indiana Crossroads Conference and they’ll play their conference rival Lutheran in the sectional championship on Friday.

Someone that helped them reach those heights is their kicker Emery Newlin.

Newlin set the Monrovia career record for extra points this season.

However, football isn’t her only sport. She also plays for the Monrovia girls soccer team, where she scored 63 goals this season and helped Monrovia win a sectional championship.

Newlin is committed to play soccer at the University of Dayton next season.

She first got into kicking for the football team in her freshman year.

She was in Monrovia football head coach Andy Olson’s college and careers class, and the football team had just lost a game because of an extra point. Olson asked her to come out and try kicking for the team, and the next week she was at practice.

“She has done so well from so early on,” Olson said. “But I think just her passion for it and her love for it, she’s really worked hard over the years to really be able to be confident and consistent in everything she does.”

“It’s really cool, especially as a female athlete,” Newlin said. “I think that just being able to have this opportunity is really special and unique and I really never thought I would have an experience like this. It’s brought a lot of great memories for me and I have really enjoyed it.”

In addition to football and soccer, Newlin also plays basketball at Monrovia.

“Every sport is really special for me,” Newlin said. “Just being able to play a lot of different sports is really unique for me and I’ve just always enjoyed playing sports and being around sports since I was really little and just being a part of a team is really what I love the most.”

Monrovia football looks to win their second sectional championship in three years on Friday when they play at Lutheran at 7 p.m.