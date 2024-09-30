Entire Noblesville High School student body goes all out for school spirit

Noblesville's student section on the first week of high school football in 2024. (WISH Photo)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — “We want the banner” chants have been heard all throughout central Indiana this season in student sections at football stadiums.

But how about an entire gym full of students chanting it?

Noblesville students put together an extremely impressive “we want the banner” chant in their gymnasium during their homecoming week festivities last Friday.

Noblesville made AC’s top 8 for Week 6. They have now made the top 8 in each of the past three weeks.

WISH-TV will be at Noblesville for the tailgate this week before their game against Hamilton Southeastern.

On the field, the Millers have struggled in conference season. They have lost their first four games against Hoosier Crossroads opponents. They’ll look to get their first win against the Royals on Friday.

