Eugene Hilton Jr., T.Y. Hilton’s son, commits to Wisconsin

Eugene Hilton (WISH Photo)
by: Josh Bode
(WISH) — Eugene Hilton Jr. committed to Wisconsin on Friday.

He is listed as a three-star wide receiver and the seventh best prospect in Indiana in the 2025 class on 247 Sports.

Hilton Jr. is the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton Jr. currently goes to school at Zionsville Community High School.

Purdue was among the final seven schools he listed, as well as Georgia, Missouri, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, and Kansas.

T.Y. Hilton played 10 seasons with the Colts and made the Pro Bowl in four of those years. He led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,448 in 2016.

