Fishers baseball star Jack Brown on success: ‘My parents have done a lot for me’

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — I was a baseball player long before I ever worked in TV news, so when I was given the opportunity to write more articles for WISHTV.com, in addition to anchoring the evening news on WISH-TV, it was a no-brainer that I would write baseball-centered content.

My goal with these articles is to highlight baseball in Indiana, and the feedback has been great. Keep it coming.

The focus of this week’s article is Fishers High School pitcher and outfielder Jack Brown. Brown is a University of Louisville commit who has been well known in the Indiana baseball community for several years now.

“I realized I could play at the next level when I was 12. That was my first year playing for coach Rick Stiner with the Indiana Bulls. I also realized it my freshman year of high school when I was doing well at the varsity level as a young player,” Brown said.

It wasn’t long before NCAA Division I baseball programs and pro scouts started taking notice.

“I have had some conversations with pro scouts. This has been really exciting for me so far because those are the big guys and confirms the success that I’ve had in my playing career. It’s definitely been interesting and something that look forward to continuing conversations with them in the future,” Brown said.

Brown is one of only two Indiana players ranked in the Top 100 by Prep Baseball Report and has played in the Perfect Game National Showcase games and the Area Code Games in 2022 and 2023.

“I’ve been around a lot of players from a bunch of different states and I believe that Indiana could hang with any of them. We have a bunch of great players all around the state and, specifically, our pitching depth in the state is massive. Indiana is known for basketball, but I believe we are starting to become a baseball state,” Brown said.

While growing up, the 6 feet 1 inch, 205 pounder played multiple sports including football, soccer and gymnastics. He credits his family for his success.

“My family has been awesome at supporting me through my baseball career. My parents have done a lot for me, especially with the nutrition side of things and all the travel I’ve done in the summer. My dad is in the Army National Guard, and my mom is in human resources. I have a 10-year-old sister who does cheer and plays soccer. I also have grandparents that have been great at supporting me and always want the best for me and for what’s still to come in the future.”

Brown adds that while the thought of playing at Louisville is exciting, he is focused on having a strong senior season and doing his part to try to bring Fishers High School a championship.