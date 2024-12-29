Fishers boys basketball wins top-five showdown

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers High School boys basketball team had a tough test on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Tigers faced off against the No. 3-ranked Greenfield-Central Cougars in the championship game of the 2024 Henry Community Health Boys’ Hall of Fame Classic.

The Tigers remained undefeated on the season by beating the Cougars 85-80 to claim the tournament title.

With the victory, the Tigers improved to 9-0 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss drops the Cougars to 7-2 on the year.

The Tigers were led by Jason Gardner and Justin Kirby, who each had a team-high 20 points. Gardner dished out 9 assists as well. Meanwhile, Cooper Zachary scored 18 points and had 7 assists for the Tigers.

The Cougars were led by UConn signee Braylon Mullins. Mullins had a game-high 33 points, along with a game-high 8 rebounds. Boston Willard scored 18 points for the Cougars, while Mikey Johnson added 17 points for Greenfield-Central.

Earlier in the day, Fishers topped No. 6-ranked Warsaw 54-51 in the tournament semifinals. Greenfield-Central punched its ticket to the championship by beating No. 15-ranked Jeffersonville 69-66.

The Hall of Fame Classic takes place each December. “The four-team event has been hosted at the New Castle H.S. Fieldhouse since 1990 and has included 18 teams that have gone on to capture their state championship in that season,” according to the tournament’s official website.

Click on the video above for highlights from Fishers’ win over Greenfield-Central.