Former NBA All-Star reflects on “opportunity to be back home” at Pike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague is back at his alma mater after being approved as the new Pike High School boys basketball coach in late April.

“It’s been amazing having the opportunity to be back home,” said Teague. “Meeting all the guys. Meeting the people around the school. And getting used to being around Pike again.”

Teague graduated from Pike in 2007.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” said Teague.

Teague played 12 seasons in the NBA, being named an NBA All-Star in 2015 and winning an NBA championship in 2021.

He spoke with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff during an episode of The Zone Extra back in May.

