Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School.

All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, News 8 congratulates the Grizzly Cubs at Franklin Community High School.

Franklin becomes the first two-time winner of the undisputed top spirited award The Zone Banner. Franklin also won in 2016.