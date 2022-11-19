High School - The Zone

Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner

(WISH Image)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School.

All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, News 8 congratulates the Grizzly Cubs at Franklin Community High School.

Franklin becomes the first two-time winner of the undisputed top spirited award The Zone Banner. Franklin also won in 2016.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Haliburton has 19 points, Pacers rally to beat Rockets 99-91

Indiana Pacers /

Rebuilding Stronger: A break down of the proposal and what’s next for the plan

Education /

South Bend police searching for 3 missing children, ages 6, 9, 13

Indiana News /

Colts fans gear up for Jeff Saturday home debut

Indianapolis Colts /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.