Franklin, Martinsville schools in final battle for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the two finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”

The two schools, listed in alphabetical order, stand out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award the 2022 Zone Banner to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to these schools:

Franklin Community.

Martinsville.

Now, we want to hear from you! Tweet us using #TheZone8 or visit our Instagram Page @acwewantthebanner to show us why your school has the best student section and school spirit in central Indiana!

We will reveal The Zone Banner Champion at 11:08 p.m. Nov. 18 on The Zone!