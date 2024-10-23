Greenfield-Central star chooses UConn over Indiana

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield-Central star Braylon Mullins announced his commitment to UConn on Wednesday.

Mullins chose UConn over Indiana and North Carolina.

Mullins is a consensus five-star recruit and is the number 23 recruit in the country in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

This is the third recruit that UConn has gotten over Indiana in the last year. Liam McNeeley (class of 2024) was originally committed to Indiana, but decommitted and later committed to UConn. Eric Reibe (class of 2025) committed to UConn over the Hoosiers on October 16.

Last season, Mullins averaged 25 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game at Greenfield-Central.