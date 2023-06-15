Guerin Catholic boys golf wins second straight state championship

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The boys golf team at Guerin Catholic High School in Noblesville on Wednesday captured another state title.

A year after the Golden Eagles won the Indiana High School Athletic Association state championship, they repeated, topping second-place Westfield by two strokes at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Guerin Catholic junior Leo Wessel won the school’s first individual state golf title after shooting a 67 (5-under par) on Wednesday and a 71 (1-under par) on Tuesday.