Here are the games that will be featured on The Zone in Week 8

Here are the 22 games that will have highlights on ‘The Zone’ in Week 8 on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

#7 (6A) Center Grove at #4 (6A) Lawrence North (WNDY Game of the Week)

It’s a matchup between two former MIC teams. Center Grove’s five game win streak was snapped last week in a road loss to Cathedral. Lawrence North is coming off one of the biggest wins in the state all season, beating Warren Central on the road 33-7 last week. Lawrence North has not won against Center Grove since 2005.

Noblesville at #1 (6A) Brownsburg

Brownsburg looks to stay undefeated, and Noblesville looks to get their first win in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference.

Carmel at #6 (6A) Warren Central

It’s another former MIC matchup. Carmel dropped below .500 last week, losing to Ben Davis 58-30. Warren Central suffered their first loss of the season, losing to Lawrence North. The two teams have split the last two meetings, with Carmel winning last season.

#10 (4A) Roncalli at #5 (6A) Cathedral

Roncalli (3-3) lost last week to LaSalle (Ohio). Cathedral picked up a big win, defeating Center Grove. The Irish are looking for their fourth straight victory.

#3 (6A) Westfield at Fishers (WISH-TV tailgate)

Westfield got back on track last week, cruising to victory against Avon. Fishers fell at home to Franklin Central. The Tigers nearly pulled of the upset against Brownsburg earlier this season, falling by just one point. They’ll look to pull off the upset against Westfield.

Whiteland at #6 (5A) Plainfield

The Warriors have lost their last two games, while Plainfield bounced back from their loss to Decatur Central with a win over Franklin. Plainfield is one game back of the lead in the Mid-State Conference, and will play unbeaten Martinsville next week.

Pike at North Central

Pike dominated Guerin Catholic last week, getting back above .500. North Central is still winless after losing to Lawrence Central. Both teams are looking for their first win in the MIC.

#4 (5A) Decatur Central at Perry Meridian

Decatur Central has found its stride, winning the last three games after starting the season 1-2. Last season’s 5A runner up will now travel to Perry Meridian, who is 3-4 on the season.

Terre Haute South at Southport

Southport nearly got their first win of the season last week, losing by two points to Terre Haute North. Terre Haute South has also struggled this season and let up 83 points to Brebeuf last week to fall to 1-5.

Franklin at Greenwood

Franklin looks to stop their slide and pick up their first win in Mid-State play. Greenwood has not fared much better, with just one win in the Mid-State Conference.

#8 (6A) HSE at Franklin Central

The Flashes are on a streak, having won three games in a row. HSE has won their last two games. HSE has won the last four games between the two teams.

#3 (2A) Lutheran at Speedway

Lutheran has won four straight games and are locked into a tie at the top of the Indiana Crossroads Conference. Speedway is coming off a shutout victory against Covenant Christian.

Zionsville at Avon

Avon is looking for their first win in conference play. Zionsville is coming off back-to-back losses. Avon has won the last two matchups between the teams.

Tech at Shortridge

Shortridge has lost five straight games since winning their season opener. Tech is 3-3 so far this season, and this will be their final game of the regular season. With a victory, it would be their first season with a winning record in the regular season since 2021.

#2 (4A) Martinsville at Mooresville

Martinsville looks to stay undefeated when they travel to Mooresville (3-4). Martinsville won last year, but Mooresville had won the previous seven meetings.

Eastern at Sheridan

Sheridan got back above .500 last week with a win against Delphi. Eastern is 3-4 and has won their last two games.

Covenant Christian at Monrovia

Monrovia had their first loss during conference play last week against Lutheran. Covenant Christian is winless and has been shut out in three of their last five games.

Clinton Prairie at Carroll (Flora)

Clinton Prairie (4-3) takes on Carroll (Flora), who is undefeated and currently leading the Hoosier Heartland Conference.

Shelbyville at Mt. Vernon

Shelbyville has lost six straight games and are looking for their first win in the Hoosier Heritage Conference. Mt. Vernon has won three straight games after starting their season 0-4.

McCutcheon at Kokomo

Kokomo has won two games in a row to get back to .500 (3-3). McCutcheon has also won back-to-back games to get to 4-3 on the season.

Culver Academy at #7 (2A) Heritage Christian

Culver Academy is 6-0 on the season and has won three straight games. Heritage Christian is also 6-1 and has won four straight games. The last time these teams played was in 2012, with Heritage Christian winning.

#1 (4A) New Palestine at New Castle

New Palestine is still undefeated and have shutout their last two opponents. New Castle is 4-3 and lost their last game to Mt. Vernon.

PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the Week 7 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 7, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!