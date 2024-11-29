Rake’s Take: What to expect for high school football’s biggest weekend

ISC Sports Network's Greg Rakestraw joins Daybreak to set the stage for the 6 high school title games in 2 days at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four months of practice, 14 weeks of games, and several historic weather delays finally pay off this weekend as 12 of the best high school football teams in the state get the chance to win championships.

Games Friday and Saturday will pit top squads from all corners of the state against each other in every classification from the smallest schools (A) to the largest (6A). This year, the “even” classes go first with Friday kickoffs.

Greg Rakestraw from ISC Sports Network visited WISH-TV’s Daybreak for an expanded version of his weekly pre-game analysis.

FRIDAY GAMES

2A | Adams Central (13-1) vs Linton-Stockton (12-2) – 11:00 a.m.

“Linton-Stockton’s Keith Oliver, their head coach, did a great job in terms of building up that program. They are in a 2A state final for the first time,” Rakestraw said, explaining why Adams Central may have a slight experience edge. “Adams Central has been in the 1A state finals each of the last three years and lost to Lutheran … now you get Adams Central and Linton-Stockton, two very bruising teams.”

4A | New Palestine (13-0) vs East Noble (13-1) – 3:00 p.m.

“New Pal has to be the heavy favorite here. East Noble has a quality squad, but I’m not sure they’ve seen anybody like New Pal all season,” Rakestraw said.

6A | Westfield (12-1) vs Brownsburg (12-1) – 7:00 p.m.

“We get the replay … of a game from week #6 that Brownsburg won, 17-13. Expect it to be as close, if not closer, for the nightcap tonight!”

SATURDAY GAMES

1A | North Judson-San Pierre (14-0) vs Providence (13-0) – 11:00 a.m.

“The Blue Jays of North Judson-San Pierre have been just steamrolling people all season long. They’re going to be the favorites in this one. But Providence is a great story,” Rakestraw said.

3A | Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (10-4) vs Heritage Hills (13-1) – 3:00 p.m.

“Bishop Lures is a team that you just kind of write them in (as a top contender) most years. But Heritage Hills is something special … Because they played Chatard (in the state championsip) last year, I think they’re prepared for a team like Lures,” Rakestraw said.

5A | Warsaw (10-3) vs Decatur Central (10-2) – 7:00 p.m.

“Warsaw is a school that has never won more than a football sectional in their history heading into this year. So, they are making a first-time run downstate (for a title game), but it’s not their first time downstate this year. They played Warren Central, and we broadcasted that game on MyNDY-TV. And I think that game so prepares them for this,” he said.

Rakestraw added that Warsaw’s reliance on the run might make for the quickest game of the six on the Lucas Oil Stadium schedule.