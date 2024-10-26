Search
Highlights: Bishop Chatard at Crispus Attucks; October 24, 2025

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the first week of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of Bishop Chatard at Crispus Attucks above.

Final Score: Bishop Chatard 42 Crispus Attucks 0

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the first week of the state tournament.

Click here for the photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

