Highlights: Brownsburg at HSE; October 18, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the last week of the regular season.

Watch highlights of Brownsburg at HSE above.

Final Score: HSE 30 Brownsburg 23

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ for Week 9.

Click here for the Week 9 photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

