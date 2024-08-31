Highlights: Carmel at Westfield; August 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 20 games across Central Indiana in the second week of the season.

Watch highlights of Carmel at Westfield above.

Score (postponed): Carmel 10, Westfield 0; 2nd quarter. The game will be resumed on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.