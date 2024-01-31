Highlights: Carmel vs. Fishers – Jan. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, girls basketball sectional play began across the state of Indiana, and News 8 aired highlights of some of the top games in central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Carmel vs. Fishers above.

Fishers 52 – Carmel 38

The Zone

