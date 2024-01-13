Highlights: Cathedral vs. Bishop Chatard Girls Basketball – Jan. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Cathedral vs. Bishop Chatard above. These two teams competed in the City Championship at Cathedral High School.

Chatard 45 – Cathedral 43 OT

