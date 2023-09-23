Search
Highlights: Cathedral vs. Frederick Douglass (Ky.); Sept. 22, 2023

Cathedral vs. Frederick Douglass Sept. 22, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Cathedral vs. Frederick Douglass (Ky.) above.

Cathedral 28 – Frederick Douglass 19

