Highlights: Cathedral vs. Lawrence North; Nov. 3, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 20 games around Central Indiana for Sectional Championship weekend. Watch the highlights of Cathedral vs. Lawrence North above.

Cathedral 20 – Lawrence North 3

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

