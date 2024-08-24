Search
Highlights: Columbus North @ Decatur Central; August 23, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the first week of the season.

Watch highlights of Columbus North at Decatur Central above.

Final Score: Columbus North 41, Decatur Central 15

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

