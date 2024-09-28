Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: Crawfordsville at North Montgomery; September 27, 2024

Highlights: Crawfordsville at North Montgomery; September 27, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.

Watch highlights of Crawfordsville at North Montgomery above.

Final Score: North Montgomery 28 Crawfordsville 22

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Milan at Eastern Hancock;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Taylor at Sheridan; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Muncie at Kokomo; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Fort Wayne Blackhawk at...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Lutheran at Scecina; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Roncalli at Brebeuf; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Guerin Catholic at Bishop...
High School - The Zone /