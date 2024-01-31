Search
Highlights: East Central vs. Whiteland – Jan. 30, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, girls basketball sectional play began across the state of Indiana, and News 8 aired highlights of some of the top games in central Indiana. Watch the highlights of East Central vs. Whiteland above.

Whiteland 52 – East Central 23

“The Zone,” airs on Fridays at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m. Tune in this Friday to see highlights from 10 girls basketball sectional games around central Indiana.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.

