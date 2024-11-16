48°
Highlights: Evansville Reitz at Martinsville; November 15, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 13 games across central Indiana in the regional championship round of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of Evansville Reitz at Martinsville above.

Final Score: Martinsville 35 Evansville Reitz 28

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the reginal championship round of the state tournament.

Click here for the regional championship photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

