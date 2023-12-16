Search
Highlights: Fishers vs. Hamilton Southeastern – Dec. 15, 2023

Fishers vs. HSE; Dec. 15, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Fishers vs. Hamilton Southeastern above.

Fishers 64 – HSE 57

‘The Zone,’ airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, the top pictures from the night, and other high school basketball content, click here.

